Get a Smart and HomeKit Supported LED Floor Lamp at 22% Off

A floor lamp for reading and illumination purposes is excellent as it takes up little space. More importantly, why settle for an old-fashioned fixture when you can get a brighter and smart lamp, courtesy of Meross? Today, the Meross HomeKit LED Floor Lamp is down to just $62.99 from its original price of $80 on Amazon. All you need to do is clip the on-page coupon to see the discount.

Meross’ floor lamp can be controlled via HomeKit and the included remote control for convenience, as well as via app or the built-in touch menu. It’s also 3-in-1 and can work as a clamp lamp to a table or a table lamp for illuminating your desk or workspace. It’s also pet- and children-safe and features a 360-degree gooseneck to turn the light however you want it.

As with smart lamps, you can set a time or schedule to when it could be turned on or off, and it’s brightness and color temperature adjustable as well. Get the Meross LED Smart Lamp for onl $63 today!