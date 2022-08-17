Get a Standout Bowers & Wilkins AirPlay 2 Speaker for $100 Off

It’s rare for a speaker to also be a centerpiece, but you can get a conversation piece and an AirPlay 2 device at the same time while saving a lot of money. Today, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin AirPlay 2 Speaker is down to just $699 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The Zeppelin has that iconic football shape that’s sure to turn heads. Along the oval are five premium drive units that fill a room with music and bring shows and movies to life. There are 2 dome tweeters, 2 midrange drivers and a subwoofer, and plenty of power at 240 watts total.

Hands-free control can be done via Alexa, and AirPlay 2 lets you play music, podcasts and audio from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Aside from that you get Bluetooth support and through the Bowers & Wilkins Music app. It’s your chance to snag a premium speaker at a cool $100 discount today!