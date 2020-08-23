Get a Taste of High Fidelity and Immersive Music with the Discounted Echo Studio

A smart voice assistant and a high-quality speaker make for a pretty exciting combination. If you haven’t upgraded yours or gotten a new one for your home yet, the Echo Studio will surely change your mind.

Today, you can buy the Amazon Echo Studio for just $169.99, down $30 (or 15% off) from its original price of $199.99 on Amazon. It’s a smart device that has ‘the best-sounding speaker ever’, with Alexa functionality and Dolby Atmos technology.

You get maximum bang for your buck with the 5 speakers that produce crisp highs, dynamic midrange and powerful bass. Dolby Atmos adds depth, clarity and space to make it better. Off-music, you can ask Alexa to play music, read the news, turn the lights or set the thermostat when connected to other smart devices.

You won’t have to worry about privacy as every Echo Studio has protective and privacy controls built in. Buy it today!