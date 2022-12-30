iLoungeNews

Get a Thermal Camera Accessory for Your iPhone at 37% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
A professional grade thermal camera can be very useful around the house. Today, you can save a whopping 37% when you buy the FLIR ONE Pro, which is down to just $269.99 from its original price of $427 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
FLIR ONE Pro - iOS - Professional Grade Thermal Camera for Smartphones - with VividIR and MSX Image Enhancement Technology FLIR ONE Pro - iOS - Professional Grade Thermal Camera for Smartphones - with VividIR and MSX Image... $430.99 $380.71 Buy on Amazon

The Flir One Pro’s infrared camera can find heat related issues, as well as water damage, energy loss, and electrical problems. Image clarity is unsurpassed- you can record a detailed 19,200 pixel IR at a 70mK thermal sensitivity. Measurement goes up to 400 degrees C as well.

The thermal camera has a unique image processing tech to enhance accuracy and resolution even further, eliminating the need to guess if there’s an issue or not. Included in the package is a OneFit connector that can extend to 4mm- you won’t need to remove your iPhone’s case to take a snapshot or track energy loss.

Buy the discounted FLIR One Pro today!

