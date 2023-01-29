Get a U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock and Smart Savings in One Purchase

Smart locks are the future, and if you’re looking to save while upgrading your front door’s security, then here’s a deal for you. Today, the ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock is down to just $199.50 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

The Ultraloq smart lock has a grade 1 ANSI certification which makes it a strong, if not more dependable, lock for your home. The device offers six ways to unlock, including a mechanical key, auto unlock with a smartphone, and an anti-peep keypad to get you through. Installation can be done DIY with a traditional deadbolt replacement and using only a screwdriver. You get 18 months of electronic warranty and a lifetime mechanical warranty with every purchase.

Smart locks offer benefits such as hands-free entry and eliminating days when you need to hire a locksmith if you forgot the key. At 20% off, you should definitely consider buying the smart lock today!