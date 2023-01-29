iLoungeNews

Get a U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock and Smart Savings in One Purchase

By Samantha Wiley
Smart locks are the future, and if you’re looking to save while upgrading your front door’s security, then here’s a deal for you. Today, the ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock is down to just $199.50 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

The Ultraloq smart lock has a grade 1 ANSI certification which makes it a strong, if not more dependable, lock for your home. The device offers six ways to unlock, including a mechanical key, auto unlock with a smartphone, and an anti-peep keypad to get you through. Installation can be done DIY with a traditional deadbolt replacement and using only a screwdriver. You get 18 months of electronic warranty and a lifetime mechanical warranty with every purchase.

Smart locks offer benefits such as hands-free entry and eliminating days when you need to hire a locksmith if you forgot the key. At 20% off, you should definitely consider buying the smart lock today!

