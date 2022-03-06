Get a USB-C Puck Charger for Your Apple Watch at 33% Off

Is the Apple Watch an essential tech gadget you can’t live without? You’ll need a portable charger. Today, the UGREEN MFi Certified Wireless Charger is down to just $23.99 from its original price of $36 on Amazon.

UGREEN’s wireless charger for Apple Watch eliminates the need for a traditional cable and adapter. You can use your existing iPad or MacBook’s USB C port and deliver a fast charging solution to keep your smartwatch online. Afterwards it’s just a matter of stashing the compact device in your pocket, bag or backpack.

The wireless magnetic charger has a slew of protective measures, such as over-temperature, short-circuit, over-voltage and over-current safeguards. Best of all, it’s compatible with every Apple Watch model starting at Series 1 until 6 and the first-gen SE.

Experience an ultra portable and pocket sized wireless charger for your Apple Watch at a massive 33% discount. Buy the UGREEN MFi Certified Magnetic Charger today!