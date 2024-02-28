News

Get a Whopping $600 Off on the Samsung ViewFinity 5K Computer Monitor

By Samantha Wiley
Samsung ViewFinity 5K Computer Monitor

Now is your chance to score a high-quality display at an impossible $600 discount. Today, the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor is down to just $999.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

SAMSUNG 27' ViewFinity S9 Series 5K Computer Monitor, Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort, Matte Display, 4K Slimfit-Camera, Slim Metal Design, AirPlay, Smart-TV Apps, Gaming Hub, LS27C900PANXZA, 2023

Boasting an impressive 27-inch display with 5K resolution, the ViewFinity S9 is an upgrade to any old monitor you might have. It’s cheaper compared to the Studio Display but can get the work done in all aspects, including content creation, image and video editing, and enjoying the latest AAA games. It’s slim enough to have a modern look and the bezels are barely noticeable.

Samsung ViewFinity 5K Computer Monitor
