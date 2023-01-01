Get a Wireless CarPlay Adapter for Your Vehicle at More Than $50 Off

Wireless CarPlay is a convenience for those who want Apple software on their dashboards. Today, the CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter is down to just $57 from its original price of $115 on Amazon.

The CarlinKit is plug-and-play, which means you just have to connect the dongle to your car via USB-C. User experience is smooth and seamless, thanks to a 2.4 to 5GHz Wi-Fi and low-power chip that can complete tasks efficiently. Updates come in at a fairly consistent rate, ensuring you get timely support and improvements as needed.

The CarPlay accessory supports a wide range of iPhone models, from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Once powered on, it supports wireless and automatic CarPlay connection for hands-free Siri, navigation, or music. A purchase also gives you lifetime tech support and worldwide warranty for a whole year.

Buy the discounted CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter today!