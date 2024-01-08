Get a Wireless Color Inkjet Printer for your Home Office for 40% Off

A printer is a must-have for home offices with paperwork. Today, you can get a whopping 40% discount on the HP Envy 6455e Wireless Color Inkjet Printer, which is down to just $89.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Envy 6455e is a scanner, copier, and printer in one neat and wireless package, with key features that you’ll surely love. You can print documents such as homework, creative projects, and borderless photos for yourself or family members, and do other things in color. One standout print is 2-sided printing, mobile fax, and mobile printing for 24 months. What’s especially noteworthy is the bonus of 6 months of free ink when you enroll in Instant Ink, which will be delivered to your house at no extra cost.

Printing from any device is supported, making the 6455e perfect for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Get the discounted HP Envy Wireless Color Inkjet Printer today!