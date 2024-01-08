News

Get a Wireless Color Inkjet Printer for your Home Office for 40% Off

By Samantha Wiley
HP ENVY 6455e Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

A printer is a must-have for home offices with paperwork. Today, you can get a whopping 40% discount on the HP Envy 6455e Wireless Color Inkjet Printer, which is down to just $89.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
HP ENVY 6455e Wireless Color Inkjet Printer, Print, scan, copy, Easy setup, Mobile printing, Best for home, Instant Ink with HP+,white HP ENVY 6455e Wireless Color Inkjet Printer, Print, scan, copy, Easy setup, Mobile printing, Best... Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Envy 6455e is a scanner, copier, and printer in one neat and wireless package, with key features that you’ll surely love. You can print documents such as homework, creative projects, and borderless photos for yourself or family members, and do other things in color. One standout print is 2-sided printing, mobile fax, and mobile printing for 24 months. What’s especially noteworthy is the bonus of 6 months of free ink when you enroll in Instant Ink, which will be delivered to your house at no extra cost.

HP ENVY 6455e Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

Printing from any device is supported, making the 6455e perfect for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Get the discounted HP Envy Wireless Color Inkjet Printer today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Microsoft
Microsoft to overtake Apple as ‘most valuable company’
1 Min Read
iOS 17.2
Apple halts downgrade to iOS 17.2
1 Min Read
M3 Ultra Mac Studio
M3 Ultra Mac Studio might launch in 2024
1 Min Read
Apple
Grab the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter at 24% Off
1 Min Read
Siri
Siri with generative AI might appear During WWDC 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade February lineup revealed
1 Min Read
Apple Card Savings
Apple Card Savings rate increases again
1 Min Read
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Enjoy Automated Room Cleaning with the Discounted Roomba 692 Vacuum
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music ‘Add Playlist Songs’ glitch fixed
1 Min Read
iOS 17.3
Boot loop issue surrounds iOS 17.3 beta 2
1 Min Read
T-Mobile
T-Mobile subscribers get Ad-Supported Hulu for free
1 Min Read
Crucial T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD, Up to 7400MB/s, Laptop & Desktop
Upgrade Your Desktop’s SSD at 36% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?