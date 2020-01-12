Get Acer’s 24-inch curved gaming monitor for just $142

The Acer ED242QR 23.6 inch Curved Gaming Monitor, usually priced at $200 is now down to just $141.99 on Amazon. If you like curved displays and their ability to see all the action or content in your monitor, this is the one to get.

The curved monitor from Acer touts a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 for crystal-clear views. Since it’s a gaming monitor, you get features such as a blistering 144Hz refresh rate, an impressive 4ms response time and the vaunted AMD FreeSync technology.

Needless to say, all your games, movies and shows will come alive the moment you plug the Acer monitor in and hook it up to your computer. Connectivity options include DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Acer has a longstanding record for producing excellent consumer goods at an affordable price, and the ED242QR is a shining example.

Don’t miss out on today’s deal and buy the 24-inch curved gaming monitor from Acer now!