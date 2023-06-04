Get an $80 Discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC Headphones

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Headphones are highly rated, and if you’re looking to get a discount on this premium item then now is the time. Today, it’s down to just $299.95 from its original price of $380 on Amazon.

The Momentum 4 stands out from the pack in the audio department with a 42mm transducer system and aptX technology. If that’s not enough, you can customize the sound further using the Smart Control app, e.g., sound modes, presets, and equalizers included. The headphones pack ANC technology so you can focus on the video, TV show, or game, and the battery offers up to 60 hours on a full charge.

You can use the Momentum 4 for video calls and conferences, thanks to the four digital beamforming mics. As far as comfort is concerned, you can wear it for prolonged periods as the headphones has premium cushioned ear pads and padded headband. Buy the discounted Sennheiser Momentun 4 Headphones today!