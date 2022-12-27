Get an Eve Outdoor Camera at Nearly $100 Off

An outdoor CCTV camera is one of the best tech tools you can use to protect your home. Today, the Eve Outdoor Cam with HomeKit is down to just $159.96 from its original price of $250 on Amazon. All you need to do is clip the on-page coupon to see the discount.

Having a sturdy and dependable outdoor camera you can control with HomeKit is always nice to have. With the Eve Outdoor Cam, you can get timely notifications on your Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPad every time the device detects motion. Furthermore, you can enjoy the benefits of HomeKit Secure Video, which means the feed is end-to-end encrypted regardless of whether it’s live or recorded.

Other bells and whistles include HD video, two-way communication, a 157-degree field of view, infrared motion sensor and a dimmable floodlight. The camera also touts a 10-day recording history storage capacity.

Buy the discounted Eve Outdoor Camera today!