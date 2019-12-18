Get Bose quality tunes with the discounted Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker II for just $99

Bose makes some of the best audio speakers in the world, but they often come with a hefty price tag. Today, you can snag a deal with the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II, an eye-catching product that can blast out high-quality tunes as well. Normally $129, you can buy it for just $99 on Amazon.

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II

Bose has made its SoundLink Color Speaker smaller and water-resistant without compromising on audio. You can connect your smartphone or music player via Bluetooth 4.2 or aux port and even link two Bose SoundLink speakers together in stereo or party mode. There’s a mic for voice calls and activating Siri and Google Assistant.

A single full charge can last up to an impressive 8 hours worth of playback, and at $99 it’s definitely worth your money. The Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker II comes in Soft Black, Polar White, Aquatic Blue, and Yellow Citrus.

Don’t hesitate and get yourself this Bluetooth speaker today!