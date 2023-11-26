Get Extra Portable Storage at $80 Off

If you’re on the lookout for a good deal on storage devices, then this one’s for you. Today, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD is down to just $139.99 from its original price of $220 on Amazon.

Sporting the newest NVMe solid state technology, the SanDisk Extreme Pro is true to its word. The portable SSD is capable of achieving a blistering 2,000MB/s write and read speeds. As for the Extreme label, the storage is wrapped in premium protective material that can withstand extreme heat, tall drops, and water resistance.

It’s small, portable, and has a built-in carabiner. The SanDisk SSD can take a 3-meter drop and has an IP65 water resistance. The aluminum chassis keeps the heat low even in hectic file transfers. You can even keep your files protected via password and hardware encryption. Get the discounted SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD today!