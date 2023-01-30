Get Fast and Reliable External SSD Storage at $70 Off

Having an external SSD can be a lifesaver if you need to transfer data, files, or documents on the go. Today, you can shave $70 off the SanDisk Professional 2TB Pro-G40 Thunderbolt SSD, which is down to just $379.99 from its original price of $450 on Amazon.

The Pro-G40 boasts industry-leading transfer speeds of up to 2,700 mb/s and has dual-mode USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. With this technology, you won’t have to wait to transfer gigabytes of data, as it can move 50GB in a minute or less.

An external SSD has to be built tough, and the Pro-G40 is exactly that. The exterior sports a rugged design while having useful characteristics such as 3m drop resistance, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a 4,000lb crush resistance. An aluminum core keeps things cool and allow you to transfer without worrying about the device overheating.

Buy the $70 off SanDisk Pro-G40 2TB SSD today!