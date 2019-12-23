Get free Apple Music for 6 months as a holiday promo

Apple is offering its Apple Music service free for 6 months as a holiday promo. From now until December 31, 2019 you can subscribe to Apple Music and not pay anything for half a year.

Get free Apple Music

Interested individuals can get free Apple Music through the Shazam app, which can be used to identify songs. For those who don’t have it installed, they can download it on their iPad or iPhone for free on the App Store. It’s available in Canada, the UK and in the US.

Access the promo by opening the Shazam app and going to the Library section, selecting a song in the ‘Recent Shazam’ list and proceeding to ‘Open in Apple Music’ option. The offer should pop-up; simply copy and paste the code to get it for 6 months sans payment.

Existing Apple Music users can get a similar deal by canceling their subscription and re-subscribing through the Shazam app.