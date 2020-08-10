Get Instant Storage Space Backup with the Samsung Bar Plus USB 3.1 Drive, Starting at $12

Samsung Bar Plus USB 3.1 Drive

Portable flash drives are quite handy and can be brought with you wherever you go. They can be attached to keychains, slipped into pockets or your laptop bag. Today, the Samsung-branded flash drives are discounted on Amazon. Notable price cuts include the 256GB model at $10 off, the $2 off for the 64GB version and the 128GB at just $20.

These USB thumb drives have a respectable 200 mbps transfer speed and can store music, videos, photos, documents and files. It can be knocked around and still survive, thanks to the rugged metal casing. It’s also magnet, shock, x-ray, temperature and water proof to a degree.

The 3.1 technology in the Samsung BAR Plus Flash Drive is backwards compatible and supports previous USB versions, including 2.0 and 3.0. The minimalist style is sleek and keeps your data safe both physically and digitally. 

$2 off may not sound much, but you’re getting a branded and high quality product. Buy it today!

Samantha Wiley
