Get More Out of Your iPhone with the Discounted MagSafe Battery Pack

The iPhone is an all-day device that can do a lot of things. However, your life can suddenly come to a screeching halt when your smartphone runs out of battery. For this, you can get the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, which is down to just $74.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

The new MagSafe battery pack is smaller than a credit card and just as convenient. It relies on MagSafe technology to attach itself to the back of your iPhone and eliminates the need for wires and cables. Just place it on the rear and watch as your smartphone collects juice for more screen time. Afterwards, just detach the battery pack and it automatically shuts off on its own.

It’s recommended that you use a 20w USB-C power adapter and USB-C to Lightning cable for the best results. At nearly $25 off, it’s a great deal for iPhone with MagSafe owners.