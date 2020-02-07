Get more storage space with the $110 Seagate BarraCuda 6TB Hard Drive

Greeted with a ‘low disk space’ prompt on your computer and have no backup drive? Not a problem- the Seagate BarraCuda HD can help you in this regard. Today, the 6TB internal hard drive is down to just $110 from its usual price of $140, which gives you $30 in savings.

Seagate BarraCuda 6TB Internal Hard Drive

The 6TB model of the vaunted BarraCuda line touts a respectable 5400 RPM and 256MB cache for speeding up writing and reading times. Slot it in your computer and you can transfer any file, from video to games and apps with excellent efficiency. Seagate is an industry leader when it comes to storage solutions, so you can expect that the drive will last a long time. Each purchase comes with a limited 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

Free up your HD for faster loading and improved performance. The discounted BarraCuda 6TB HD from Seagate is a worthy consideration. Buy it before the deal ends or the stock runs out!