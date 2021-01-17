Get More Work and Play Done with a $50 Off LG 32 inch UltraFine 4K Monitor

A bigger screen means you won’t have to squint and squeeze all your open apps and programs in a cramped display. If you’re still using a traditional 1080p monitor then maybe it’s time to invest in a newer modern display. Today, the LG 32 inch 4K UltraFine Monitor is down to just $449.99 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

As you’d expect from a premium product LG’s UHD monitor is a versatile device suited for graphic design, photography and video editing purposes. Picture quality is top-notch, as is color accuracy. On the other end of the spectrum your games will be enhanced via HDR and 4K resolution, along with AMD FreeSync for zero stuttering and tearing. Black stabilizer technology allows you to see more detail, while Dynamic Action Sync allows for a real-time gaming experience.

Lastly, an ergonomic stand ensures your back, neck and eyes won’t get as fatigued compared to the monitors of old. Make sure to get the $50 off LG 32 inch UltraFine Monitor today!