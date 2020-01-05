Get premium wireless earphones from Klipsch at $71 Off

Klipsch products are awesome, but the price point might be too high for some. All that’s about to change though, as the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones are now priced at just $127.72, down $71 from its original price of $199 on Amazon.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones

Let’s start with the classy and loud Klipsch branding. The patented ear tips are as comfortable as they come, and provide a nice seal from the external environment. As far as audio quality goes, you can bet that it’s top-of-the-line and gives you the highs and lows to enjoy your favorite music.

The T5 lasts up to 8 hours of playback on a single full charge. With the help of the charging case you can squeeze in up to 24 hours of watching TV, movies, podcasts or tunes. You can also activate Google Assistant or Siri for hands-free commands.

A $70 discount on a Klipsch wireless earphones warrants a second look. Get the T5 while the promotion is still active!