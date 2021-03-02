Get professional sound quality with the Mackie CR-X for $124

Need a premium audio solution for work or for enhanced sound on your desktop or laptop computer? Mackie’s recently released audio monitors should fit the bill just right.

Today, the Mackie CR-X Series 4-inch Multimedia Speaker with Bluetooth is down to just $124.95 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

The Mackie CR-X dual speakers boast an array of connectivity solutions, including RCA, 1/4″ and Bluetooth. The maximum audio output is at an impressive 50 watts of studio quality sound for content creators, gaming, entertainment, audio recording and more. The controls are found conveniently up front, and the all-wood cabinet complements the sonic characters nicely.

The studio monitor from Mackie features a sleek look, excellent sound and is affordable to boot. For even more oomph you can add the 8 inch subwoofer and get the party started. At 26% discount, you can upgrade and save roughly $45 right now!