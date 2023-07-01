Get Smart Desktop Lighting with the Discounted Meross Smart LED Desk Light

Control your ambient lighting in style with the Meross Smart LED Desk Light. Today, it’s down to just $35.29 from its original price of $44 on Amazon.

The Meross Smart Desk Light is practically all you need to achieve proper illumination for your desk. The LED lights can switch from 2,800 to 6,000k color temperature via an accompanying app, with lighting preferences ‘remembered’ and saved for future use. Brightness can be adjusted as well. The lamp head is adjustable in tilt and rotation, up to 90 degrees and 180 degrees, respectively.

Voice and app remote control give the Meross smart lamp the edge against conventional lamps. You can control it via HomeKit, Google, and Alexa. It even has a timer and schedule setting so you can create scenes automatically and have it shut off at the end of the day. Buy the discounted Meross Smart LED Desk Light today!