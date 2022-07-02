Get Stylish and Quality Smart Speakers with the Discounted Belkin SoundForm Elite

A wireless speaker and charger is an excellent use of space. When it’s as stylish as the Belkin SoundForm, then you know that you have a quality product that’s a worthy buy.

Today, the Belkin SoundForm Elite Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger is down to just $89.99 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

When it comes to sound there’s very few that can top the SoundForm Elite. Dual woofer designed by Devialet adds powerful bass, while SAM, or speaker active matching technology brings unparalleled high fidelity audio. Although compact, Devialet has made sure that the device puts forth sound that belies its small form.

At the top is a wireless charging port for up to 10W of juice. The SoundForm Elite has Alexa integration, as well as AirPlay 2 for wireless connectivity. It’s sure to be your audio companion at parties and when you want to listen to your favorite tunes. Buy it today!