Get the AirPods 4 for Only $15!

Apple’s latest ad shows the AirPods 4 in action, and now you have a chance to buy them at a discounted price. Today, the AirPods 4 (without ANC) is down to just $115 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The latest AirPods have all the things you’d want in a daily driver, including Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C charging, and water and sweat resistance. You can wear it when you’re going to work, exercising, or when you want greater immersion while watching movies or TV shows. In addition, you can command Siri instead of manually controlling the earbuds to make a call, play a song, or even check your day’s schedule.

The H2 chip is great for improved call and sound quality, even in loud conditions. Last but not least, the redesign is such that you can wear the AirPods 4 for a longer time. Get the discounted AirPods 4 today!