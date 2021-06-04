Get the Amazon Basics 68W 2-Port GaN Wall Charger at 17% Off

Whether as a backup charger or to replace your main adapter, the Amazon Basics 68W GaN Charger can certainly step up and charge all your essential gear. Today, it’s down to just $24.51 from its original price of $29.56 on Amazon.

The two-port combination of USB-C and USB-A total up to 68W of charging (50 for the USB-C while the USB-A takes up 18W), and 60W when it’s only the USB-C port. It’s a convenient adapter that can handle high speed charging for your MacBook Pro, iPad Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max, for example.

GaN technology means less heat is produced, and power is delivered more efficiently. Furthermore, the adapter is equipped with safety features such as short circuit, overheating and over-voltage protection for peace of mind.

The 68W GaN charger has a relatively small footprint and the plug folds up and tucks in when not in use, which is perfect when you need a travel accessory. At 17% off, it’s a worthy buy!