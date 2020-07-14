Get the Anker Wireless Charger for Less Than $10

If you have a smartphone or device that has wireless charging capabilities then the Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Pad becomes a must-have. Think that $11.99 is too much for a convenience? Today you can get it for less than $10 (exactly $9.490) which gives you a 21% discount.

Anker Wireless Charger

With more than 18k positive reviews, it’s an accessory that’s sure to meet your needs. To use, you simply have to put your iPhone on top and it will automatically charge. The Power Wave offers 7.5W, 10W and 5W charging for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and other compatible devices, respectively.

It works even when you have a case that’s 5mm thick so you won’t have to take your phone out every time. AirPods owners will be happy to know that it works on Apple’s wireless earbuds too.

Along with the wireless charging pad you also get a lengthy 4 foot cable and 18 months warranty. It’s slim, stylish and convenient, and available to purchase for less than $10. Get it today!