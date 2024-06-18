News

Get the Apple AirTag 4-Pack at $19 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirTag 4 Pack

The AirTag is the item tracker to get if you have an iPhone and wish to integrate one into your Apple ecosystem. Today, the 4-Pack AirTag is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Apple AirTag 4 Pack $99.00 $79.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple AirTag keeps track of where your items are through the Find My app in several ways. One, you can use the app to ‘ping’ the device and make it visible through your iPhone. Two, you can use the built-in speaker in the tracker so you can locate it using audio clues. If the item is somehow out of range, you can use the Find My network and get the help of other connected Apple devices, or put it into Lost Mode so you’ll get a notification when it’s found by others in the same network.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Pairing the AirTag is a cinch, and all it takes is a one-tap setup to make the AirTag visible on your iPad or iPhone. Buy it today!

