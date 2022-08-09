Get the Apple Pencil 2 at $30 Off

Apple’s latest Pencil model drops to a new low. Today, you can buy the Apple Pencil 2 for just $99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The Apple Pencil can be used in just about every aspect of work and play. Students can jot down notes, while professionals can make edits or do some graphic design content.

Regardless of purpose, you’ll love how the stylus draws on paper and brings pixel perfect precision, with pressure and tilt sensitivity for those who need it. The accessory can serve as your pencil, charcoal, paint brush or creative instrument and on the go.

Stashing the pencil is easy- just attach to the iPad Air, iPad Pro or iPad mini (6th generation) magnetically and it stays there. Wireless charging is supported, and the battery is sufficient enough to last a whole day.

Grab the Apple Pencil 2nd Generation at just $99 today!