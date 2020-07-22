Get the Fire 7 Tablet, Fire HD 8 and 10 at huge price cuts

Fire 7 Tablet

If you’ve always held off buying a tablet because you can’t justify the price, now is the perfect time to open your wallet. Amazon is holding a sale on all its tablet devices, from the Fire 7 to the Fire HD 10. You can also get a tablet for the kids with the Fire Tablet Kids Edition.

For a bare bones option you’ll want to get the Fire 7, down $15 to just $34.99. The new Fire HD 8 is priced to just $59.99, while the biggest model in the lineup, the Fire HD 10 is $50 off.

New Fire tablets mean new features, and all of Amazon’s lineup get significant upgrades. For example, the Fire 7 now has a faster processor and built-in Alexa; the Fire HD 8 sports a bigger battery, hands-free Alexa and better display, while the Fire HD 10 is simply the best value for your money.

Amazon Fire 7

Preview Product Price
Fire 7 Tablet (7' display, 16 GB) - Black Fire 7 Tablet (7" display, 16 GB) - Black $49.99 $34.99 Buy on Amazon

All-new Fire HD 8

Preview Product Price
All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8' HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black $89.99 $59.99 Buy on Amazon

Fire HD 10

Preview Product Price
Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1' 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – White Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – White $149.99 $99.99 Buy on Amazon
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
