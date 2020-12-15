Get the iOttie iPhone Mount at 27% Off

Discerning car and iPhone owners should never settle for a generic car mount. Today’s branded mounts are packed with quality of life features that make navigating the road and your iPhone easier.

The iOttie Wireless Car Charger Dashboard Phone Mount is now just $39.95, down $15 from its original price of $54.95 on Amazon.

Qi charging means you can get juice for your smartphone simply by attaching it via the one-touch mechanism. Strong suction cups can be attached on dashboards and windshields and can be restored with a water rinse. It can charge up to 7.5w on the iPhone and 10w for Android and Google Pixel phones.

iOttie material is tough and durable and lasts a long time. The design is compact and accentuates your interior. Customizing can be done by extending the telescopic arm to a max 8.3 inches and pivot on a respectable 225 degree arc for the best viewing angle.