Get the official MagSafe charger for your new iPhone 13, now only $27

The Apple MagSafe charger is a must-have if you’re planning to buy the latest iPhone 13. Today, you can save $12 when you buy the official MagSafe charger on Amazon.

Typically $39, the Apple MagSafe Charger is discounted at $12 off and makes a strong case versus traditional wired charging. With the new technology, wireless charging is made easier since you won’t have to adjust or position your iPhone to get optimal charging.

It’s worthy to note that MagSafe supports Qi charging so it works with later models up to the iPhone 8, and with the AirPods with wireless charging case as well. To make the most of your wireless charging experience we recommend getting a 20W USB-C power adaptor you can purchase separately.

$12 off may not sound like a lot, but every dollar is important especially after you’ve spent your money on the new iPhone 13. Buy it today!