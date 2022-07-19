Get the Otterbox AirTag Keychain Case at 30% Off

Protect and expand your AirTag’s form and function at a 30% discount. Today, the OtterBox Sleek AirTag Case is down to just $10.43 from its original price of $15 on Amazon.

The ‘sleek’ tag of the Otterbox case is true to form, as it only adds a bit of thickness when the Apple tracker is slotted in. The case serves as an excellent protection versus everyday scratches, bumps and even the occasional drop to the pavement.

OtterBox’s case shows off the engraved emojis and initials so you can still identify your personalized AirTag. It can accommodate a carabiner for attaching to your bag, backpack or suitcase as needed.

The case is easy to pop on and provides a snug fit. Afterwards, you’ll now have a tougher AirTag that you can depend on to locate your essential items.

Grab the OtterBox Sleek Tracker Case for Apple AirTag at just $10.43 today!