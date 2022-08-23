Get the Picturesque PowerPic iPhone Charging Dock at 22% Off

A photo frame and a charging station in one makes for a cool desk piece. Today, the Twelve South PowerPic Wireless Charger is down to just $46.78 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

With a strong and stable base and wireless charging, you’ll be able to put your iPhone or AirPods on the multi-position charger and not worry about it dropping or getting knocked down. While charging, you’ll be able to play games, watch videos and even FaceTime with friends and family.

The magnetic frame can double as a photo frame. Display a picture of your pet, a scene from your favorite vacation or a family gathering and it turns into an instant conversation piece. Even when you set a blank background, the PowerPic still looks good on any surface or work space.

A 10W wireless charger can go a long way. Grab the discounted Twelve South PowerPic Wireless Charger for only $47 today!