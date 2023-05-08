Get the Second Generation Apple Pencil at $40 Off

Apple’s latest Apple Pencil is a must-have for digital content creators and artists. Today, the second-generation Apple Pencil is down to just $89 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

The 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is an industry-leading stylus with advanced features digital artists will love. It’s shaped like a real pencil and features an ergonomic shape and design. It’s a versatile tool that makes note-taking, sketching, and painting better than other styluses out there. If you have an iPad, then the Apple Pencil will be an excellent addition.

Sketching and creating digital content becomes more intuitive, thanks to the Pencil’s pressure and tilt sensitivity and pixel-perfect precision. Should you need to charge or pair, just attach the Pencil magnetically on supported iPad models. Change tools with just a tap, and stow it away neatly in your bag when you’re done. Get the $40 off 2nd Generation Apple Pencil today!