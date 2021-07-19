Get the Spigen S350 Apple Watch Charging Stand for only $11

Turn your Apple Watch into a mini desk clock with the Spigen S350 Apple Watch Charging Stand. Today, it’s down to just $10.99 from its original price of $13 on Amazon.

Spigen products are made to last, and the S350 is no exception. It’s made from sturdy material and features a Nanotac base for a super stable mount. The charger cable port can be found at the back and serves to eliminate clutter.

Those with a case can still use the S350 via reversible compatibility. The grab-and-go design is perfect for today’s lifestyle. You’ll love the small footprint and how it can be positioned everywhere you want it. What’s more, you can choose the color, from Black to Pink Sand or White depending on your preference.

Apple Watch owners should never be without a charging dock for their smartwatch. It adds value, is convenient and doesn’t cost much. At $3 off, you’ll want to buy the Spigen S350 Apple Watch Charging Stand as soon as possible!