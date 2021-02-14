Get the Stylish SanDisk Type C and USB A 512GB Flash Drive at $10 Off

Still using an outdated 16GB or 32GB flash drive? It’s time to upgrade to one that can connect via type C. Today, the SanDisk Ultra Drive Dual GO 512GB USB Type-C Flash Drive is down to just $59.99 from its original price of $69.99 on Amazon.

The 2 in 1 flash drive features a reversible USB and Type C connector mechanism so you can transfer files to and from your computer, Macs, tablet and type-C smartphones. Keep in mind that your mobile has to support OTG for it to work. The 512GB is spacious enough that you can put all your files in one flash drive and call it a day.

In itself the SanDisk Ultra Drive Dual GO offers read speeds of up to 150 mbps. Photos can be backed up automatically via the SanDisk Memory Zone app. It’s small, comes in min green and can hold all your files handily. Buy it today!