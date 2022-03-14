Get the Travel-Friendly Spigen GaN III USB-C Charging Hub at 40% Off

Optimize your essential travel tech gear by having an all-in-one charger for your laptop, smartphone and wearables. Today, the Spigen 120/100W GaN III 4-Port Charging Hub is down to just $59.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

With the Gan III USB-C Charger you can leave all your other adapters at home. It has a 3D PCB technology to achieve a small footprint, and yet has enough power to charge not just one, but two 14 inch MacBook Pros in a simultaneous manner.

Spigen’s offering has the GaN III feature to protect your devices and keep temperatures low. It can charge up to 4 different devices at once- single USB-C ports can put out an impressive 100W, while the USB-A ports can quick-charge up to 18W. Power diffusion intelligently detects the max power input for safety and efficiency.

Weekend warriors and business travelers should snap up the 40% off Spigen GaN III Charging Hub today!