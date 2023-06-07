Get the Wrist-Friendly Logitech MX Vertical Ergonomic Mouse at $29 Off

A vertical mouse is a great option for those who don’t like excessive wrist fatigue as they work or play for extended sessions. Today, the Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse is down to just $71.47 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

The MX Vertical Wireless Mouse is compatible with Mac machines, offering a better way to ease off pressure on the wrist. You assume a natural handshake position, which means 10% lesser muscular activity without any loss of functionality. It’s also ergonomist-approved and proven to lower muscle strain and improve posture.

As for the hardware, the MX Vertical Mouse features cursor speed switch and advanced optical tracking, with a 4,000 DPI sensor to round out the specs. Charging is done via USB-C, and Flow-enabled technology gives you control and access to multiple computers. Get the discounted Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse for Mac today at 12% off!