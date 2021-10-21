Get These Massively Discounted Beats Solo3 Headphones Today

A $50 discount for a branded pair of headphones doesn’t happen often, and this is why today’s deal deserves special mention. Today, you can get the Beats Solo3 Headphones for just $119, down $51 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

Beats headphones have a solid Bluetooth connection, and the Solo3 is even better thanks to the Apple W1 chip. It also has a superb 40 hour battery life and should easily last a week even with heavy use. If you find yourself low, just 5 minutes of charging can give you up to 5 hours of playback.

The Solo3 sports a streamlined design and durable material, with comfort-cushioned ear cups that reduce ear fatigue even during extended listening sessions. 

Experience award-winning Beats sound in more affordable headphones. There are plenty of colorway options to choose from. Make your decision quick as the deal is only good until supplies last!

