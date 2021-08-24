Get this Premium Air Quality Monitoring Device at $10 Off Today

Maintaining good air quality is now more important than ever. If you’re looking for a premium air quality monitor and on a budget, consider the Eve Room Air Quality Monitor. It’s down to just $89.95 when you clip the on-page coupon and $10 less from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Eve’s air quality monitor detects VOCs, or volatile organic compounds from electronics, paint, furniture, toys and everyday household items. It serves as a helpful device so you can get educated on when to ventilate the most commonly-used areas in your house, including the kitchen, living room and bedroom.

The display shows humidity, temperature and air quality via an e-ink display. Download the app and you can see more information and get HomeKit support in the process. Data collected is encrypted and there’s no registration needed. Lastly, a single full charge can last 6-plus weeks.

Get the $10 off Eve Room Air Quality Monitor today!