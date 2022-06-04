Get this Simple Yet Sophisticated Curved Laptop Riser at 33% Off

A laptop riser goes a long way towards making you more productive. It’s good for your health, particularly your back, neck and eyes too. Today, you can grab the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand for just $40.20, down from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

Curve is a branded laptop stand that can be used a number of ways, including as a desktop or a dual monitor setup with a MacBook. The riser allows for maximum airflow while providing excellent stability, thanks to the curved and sturdy base, bent arms and anti-slip silicone pads. The riser supports any laptop from 11 to 17 inches, including MacBooks, Surface laptops and more.

The riser elevates your laptop 6 inches so your eyes are level on the screen. You can choose either Matte Black or White to complement your workspace theme or design. At nearly $20 off, it’s one of the things that can help you achieve more and without straining your neck and back. Buy it today!