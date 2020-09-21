Get total gaming immersion with the HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset, now 40% off

How much would you pay to experience total visual and auditory immersion on your favorite games?

With this deal from HyperX, the answer is not too much. Today, the Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset is down to just $29.88 from its original price tag of $50 on Amazon. That’s a whopping 40% off on one of the best wired gaming headsets around.

HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset

Aside from the cool HyperX logo on the side, you get excellent 50mm directional drivers that deliver precise audio feedback. In terms of comfort and durability the Cloud Stinger is unmatched. It weighs only 279 grams and has the company’s signature memory foam so you won’t feel it’s there.

What’s more, the ear cups rotate to about 90 degrees to ensure the right fit every time. The microphone has a swivel-to-mute mechanism so you won’t have to embarrass yourself while playing online multiplayer.

$30 for a top-notch gaming headset is an awesome deal. Make sure to get yours today!