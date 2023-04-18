Get Your Game On With a Discounted Logitech Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

A gaming keyboard is an essential component if you’re really serious about your hobby. Today, the Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is down to just $159.99 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

Logitech’s premium gaming keyboard has customizable RGB lighting for that one-of-a-kind setup. The mechanical GX switches have a TKL spread and adjustable height so you get that perfect balance between responsiveness and agility. Plus, you can create a unique look with top plates and keycaps that come in several colors.

The G715 boasts a battery life of 25 hours on a full charge, and you can plug it in via USB-C as needed. The mechanical keyboard comes with a cloud-shaped palm rest to ease the pressure from your wrists even on extended play. At $40 off, it’s a top-quality gaming keyboard you wouldn’t want to pass on. Buy the Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard today!