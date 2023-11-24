Get Your Game On With the Discounted Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller

Enhance your mobile gaming experience with a premium gamepad. Today, the Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone and Android is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Sporting a USB-C and 3.5mm jack connection, lag is virtually eliminated whenever you boot up and play your favorite mobile games. The analog triggers, buttons, and thumbsticks are well-made and responsive enough that you won’t have to worry about a thing. You can even charge and play simultaneously for uninterrupted gaming sessions. An early access to the Backbone app is icing on the cake.

The Backbone One works with the iPhone 15 and up, as well as Android 10 and up, with a Lightning version available for older models. It’s a definite must-have especially if you have a subscription on Xbox Remote Play, Playstation Remote Play, or the Steam Link app. Grab the discounted Backbone One for your iPhone today!