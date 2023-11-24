iLounge Logo

Get Your Game On With the Discounted Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller

Enhance your mobile gaming experience with a premium gamepad. Today, the Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone and Android is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android and iPhone 15 Series (USB-C) - PlayStation Edition - 2nd Gen - Turn Your Phone into a Gaming Console - Play PlayStation, Xbox, Call of Duty & More BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller for Android and iPhone 15 Series (USB-C) - PlayStation Edition... $99.99 $69.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Sporting a USB-C and 3.5mm jack connection, lag is virtually eliminated whenever you boot up and play your favorite mobile games. The analog triggers, buttons, and thumbsticks are well-made and responsive enough that you won’t have to worry about a thing. You can even charge and play simultaneously for uninterrupted gaming sessions. An early access to the Backbone app is icing on the cake.

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller

The Backbone One works with the iPhone 15 and up, as well as Android 10 and up, with a Lightning version available for older models. It’s a definite must-have especially if you have a subscription on Xbox Remote Play, Playstation Remote Play, or the Steam Link app. Grab the discounted Backbone One for your iPhone today!

