Ghost Posts Coming To Threads App

By Samantha Wiley
Ghost Posts Coming To Threads App

Threads will be receiving support for disappearing posts called Ghost posts, as recently announced by Meta. These pieces of text will be archived automatically after 24 hours, and any replies from the ghost post will be sent to the user’s inbox as direct messages.


They appear in the form of chat bubbles with a background that’s colored gray in the feed, letting them stand out compared to regular posts found in Threads. You can create a ghost post by pressing the ghost icon that is now available in the platform when making a post.

The feature allows users of Threads to share fresh takes and thoughts that are unfiltered without the backlash or pressure that comes with the words they will be saying in the post. The feature is now available. You can share anything, and in 24 hours there will be no trace of the post that you made, allowing you to post freely.


