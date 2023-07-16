Gift wrapping option for Apple orders no longer offered

Apple has removed all options for gift wrapping for online orders in Australia, the UK, US, New Zealand, Singapore, Germany, Canada, and a few select regions.

Apple’s gift wrapping consisted of a white box with a contrasting red ribbon wrapped around it, as well as a greeting card that could be personalized. Before, gift wrapping could be added at an extra cost, and on several occasions, Apple offered it for free. In the same vein, Apple has removed the gift message option for packing slips when orders are placed online. The additional packaging may have been removed as the company is trying to reduce as much waste as possible on materials. There’s no announcement when or if the gift wrapping option will be back soon.

For personalization and gifts, Apple is offering engraving on select Apple products, with custom emojis or messages etched into select Beats, AirPods, iPads, the 2nd-generation Apple Pencils and AirTags.