    Give Your AirPods Max a Home Base Stand and Enjoy a $12 Discount

    Samantha WileyBy

    If you’ve recently invested in a premium AirPods Max then you know that you’ll have to take care of it so the headphones last a long time. A headphone stand such as the MagFit Apple AirPods Max Stand by Spigen is the perfect accessory- today, you can get it for just $62.99 from its original price of $75 on Amazon.

    Spigen MagFit AirPods Max Stand
    Preview Product Price
    Spigen S380 (MagFit) Designed for Airpods Max Stand/MagSafe Charger [Charger Not Included] - Premium Aluminum Dual Headphone Stand Compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 Models - Space Gray Spigen S380 (MagFit) Designed for Airpods Max Stand/MagSafe Charger [Charger Not Included] - Premium... $74.99 $59.99 Buy on Amazon

    The Spigen S380 is specially designed to cradle the AirPods Max and keep it fresh and undamaged. Featuring a grooved mount to preserve the mesh knit canopy, you can put your precious headphones on and not have to worry about a thing. The stand is flush against any flat surface, and if you have a charging puck you can set up a mini charging station at the base. Installation is quick and easy, and there’s a gel pad base to keep the whole thing steady at any time.

    Buy the discounted Spigen MagFit AirPods Max Stand today!

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

