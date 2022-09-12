Give Your AirTag a Home with the AirTag Leather Key Ring, Now 38% Off

Just because it’s a device or item tracker doesn’t mean the Apple AirTag should be left out without a case or protection. Today, you can preserve your investment further with the Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring, which is down to just $21.59 from its original price of $35 on Amazon.

Premium leather makes a statement with the AirTag key ring. It’s crafted from the finest material and brought in the exact specifications to fit an AirTag snugly and without worrying that it might fall off. The stainless steel at the end is made tough to withstand pulls, while the tanned leather gives your tracker the love it deserves.

You can get the key ring in black, or choose from other colorways available right now. Fitting the device in is literally a snap. Afterwards, just add them to the item you want to track and forget about it.

Buy the discounted Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring today!