Give Your Essential Daily Apple Devices a Charging Tech Home with the Discounted Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charger

There will definitely come a time when you will need to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at the same time if you wish to keep using them. Rather than scrambling to provide adapters and chargers, you can opt to get an all-in-one wireless charger for greater convenience. Today, the Twelve South HiRise 3 is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon. Clip the page coupon to see the reflected price change.

Billed as the ‘one stand to charge them all’, the HiRise 3 works as advertised, delivering the appropriate current on three different charging points. On the back is a small surface for the Apple Watch, while the main front facade is for supported iPhones.

The base can also charge an iPhone or an AirPods Case depending on what you need. A light on the base serves as an indicator, and the base has surface-gripping feet for extra stability. Buy the discounted HiRise 3 Magnetic Charging Station today!